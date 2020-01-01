At Ganja Grindz Coffee Company, our culinary experts and food scientists have spent countless hours grinding away to provide you with the highest quality cannabis infused bottled coffees, bottled apple ciders, bottled teas, tea bags, coffee filters and brew cups on the market. To ensure quality, consistency, purity and potency, our products are infused with The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil and The Clear™ CBD crystalline isolate.