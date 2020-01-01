 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ganja Grindz Bottled Spiced Apple Cider 82.5mg

by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

**2016 BEST EDIBLE HIGH TIMES CANNABIS CUP** Ganja Grindz 100% all natural Spiced Apple Cider is freshly pressed from locally harvested apples then infused with the perfect blend of holiday spices. For that warm and cozy feeling all year long, enjoy this award winning cider hot or over ice. Shake well, refrigerate after opening and drink within 5 days of opening. MEDICAL Arizona 8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD California 8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD RECREATIONAL Oregon 8 fl oz Bottle: 50mg THC 4 fl oz Bottle: 30mg THC

At Ganja Grindz Coffee Company, our culinary experts and food scientists have spent countless hours grinding away to provide you with the highest quality cannabis infused bottled coffees, bottled apple ciders, bottled teas, tea bags, coffee filters and brew cups on the market. To ensure quality, consistency, purity and potency, our products are infused with The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil and The Clear™ CBD crystalline isolate.