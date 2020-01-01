About this product

If caffeine cannot be mixed with your medications, or if it just isn’t your thing we have also taken equal attention to bring you a delightful decaf brew. Roastmaster’s Decaf is a Columbian blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sundried. Ganja Grindz Brew Cups can be used with most single serve brewing machines, and are now 2.0 compatible! Simply use the tab to peel off the top sticker before brewing. MEDICAL Arizona Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD California Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD RECREATIONAL Oregon Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared