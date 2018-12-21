Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
Ganja Grindz Remedy is an agave syrup infused with 420mg THC and 42mg CBD from The Clear™. Available in unflavored Agave, Tangerine and Watermelon, this amazing syrup dissolves completely when added to any hot or cold beverage. Use the unflavored Agave syrup as a substitute sweetener in any drink or even in your favorite recipes. The measured child resistant dropper makes it easy to dose accurately; 10.5mg THC and 1.05mg CBD in every 1.5mL gives you 40 servings in only 3.2 ounces of syrup. MEDICAL Arizona 3.2 fl oz Syrup: 420mg THC, 42mg CBD California 3.2 fl oz Syrup: 420mg THC, 42mg CBD
on December 21st, 2018
I find that not only does this product taste good but it really helps me to relax or return to sleep. Sometimes I'll wake up and can't fall back asleep. Unlike Ambien or similar sleep aids there are no side effects other than sticky fingers from the syrup. Suggest transferring to another bottle or use another top because the child-proof cap is difficult to unscrew.