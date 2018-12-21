 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ganja Grindz Remedy Agave Cannabis Syrup

by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

About this product

Ganja Grindz Remedy is an agave syrup infused with 420mg THC and 42mg CBD from The Clear™. Available in unflavored Agave, Tangerine and Watermelon, this amazing syrup dissolves completely when added to any hot or cold beverage. Use the unflavored Agave syrup as a substitute sweetener in any drink or even in your favorite recipes. The measured child resistant dropper makes it easy to dose accurately; 10.5mg THC and 1.05mg CBD in every 1.5mL gives you 40 servings in only 3.2 ounces of syrup. MEDICAL Arizona 3.2 fl oz Syrup: 420mg THC, 42mg CBD California 3.2 fl oz Syrup: 420mg THC, 42mg CBD

crudg

I find that not only does this product taste good but it really helps me to relax or return to sleep. Sometimes I'll wake up and can't fall back asleep. Unlike Ambien or similar sleep aids there are no side effects other than sticky fingers from the syrup. Suggest transferring to another bottle or use another top because the child-proof cap is difficult to unscrew.

About this brand

At Ganja Grindz Coffee Company, our culinary experts and food scientists have spent countless hours grinding away to provide you with the highest quality cannabis infused bottled coffees, bottled apple ciders, bottled teas, tea bags, coffee filters and brew cups on the market. To ensure quality, consistency, purity and potency, our products are infused with The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil and The Clear™ CBD crystalline isolate.