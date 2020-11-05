Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 50.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium slow-cured indoor flower | Air-tight custom jar | 1/8th per jar One of the original strains to have a name, Chemdog is believed to have hailed straight from a 1991 Grateful Dead parking lot in Deer Creek, Indiana. “It was originally called the Dog, or the Chem. It rang all the bells, you know, as far as smell, flavor, effect. It was the weed for anybody who loved weed,” a Garcia family friend shared with us. Much like Jerry himself, Chemdog is one of the originals, having spawned multiple legendary strains since it's inception.
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.