Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Premium slow-cured indoor flower | Air-tight custom jar | 1/8th per jar Considered one of the most potent strains of the 0G family, Fire 0G is not for the novice. This hybrid strain hits all the right notes, singing a harmonious balance of sativa and indica. Named after its frosty scarlet hairs, Fire 0G brings you to the top of a mountain of euphoria (thanks to its sativa genes traced back to Chemdog) that quickly spreads heavy bliss, melting the body into deep states of relaxation.
Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.