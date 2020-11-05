Sticky Lemons Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper | Matches and custom glass tip | 5 joints/pack | .7 grams/joint | 3.5 grams/pack This superhero of a strain has a somewhat mysterious lineage, with beginnings rumored to root back to the 1960s. Other stories claim it’s a newer cross between Green Crack and White Rhino, with some degree of Sour Diesel. Where it all started may be dubious, but its euphoric, mellow powers are undeniable. Green Lantern’s fast-hitting head high elevates and energizes the mind, body, and soul. In Jerry’s words, “If the thunder don’t get ya, then the lightning will.”
Green Lantern is a mostly sativa strain whose undocumented history poses frustrations for genetic enthusiasts. While some rumors mark the 1960s as Green Lantern’s beginning, others tell us that Green Lantern is a newer strain that resulted from crossing Green Crack and White Rhino. Whatever its parentage may be, Green Lantern inherits mellow euphoric effects and a peppery pine aroma comparable to that of Jack Herer. Its aroma suggests the presence of caryophyllene and pinene, which are terpenes that fight inflammation and promote focus.