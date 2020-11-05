A quick note from Trixie, Annabelle, and Sunshine Dear Jerry, We hope we did you proud. What a trip, actual LEGAL Jerry Garcia cannabis hand-picked by us. Family and fans can now buy at local dispensaries. You woulda loved it. And Dear Deadheads everywhere, Given a blank space to create a cannabis brand worthy of Jerry, we picked everything carefully—we took an eco-friendly path whenever possible, sourced original and unique genetics with stories of their own, and partnered with expert and honorable people to cultivate, roll joints, and make everything cool and beautiful. We spent a lot of time looking for the right partners to ensure our weed is worth sharing. We’ve got a traveling Airstream named Bertha. When she starts her tour, she’ll be filled with merch and music. And as we continue down this road, we’ll add products, merchandise, and experiences that we really think you’ll love, and Jerry would have loved, too. As you enjoy, pick a favorite show, share with your closest tribe until it’s safe, and think about Jerry as a musician, an artist, a father and husband, a band mate, a legend, and for sure, someone who opted for fun in his lifetime. From our family to yours, The Garcia Family