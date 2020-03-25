 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Chiesel Pre-Roll 1g

Chiesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Garden First Cannabis

About this strain

Chiesel

Chiesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

