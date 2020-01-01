 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Motorbreath #15
Hybrid

Motorbreath #15

by Garden First Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Motorbreath

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

A company run by growers, where decisions were made in the best interest of the plants and the people that take care of them.