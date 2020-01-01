 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gorilla Sap Shatter 1g

by Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden Concentrates Solvent Gorilla Sap Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Gorilla Sap

Gorilla Sap

Chocolate Sap by Taste Budz is a Citrus Sap (Gorilla Glue #4 x Tangie) phenotype that leans heavily toward the Chocolate Diesel genetics of its Gorilla Glue #4 parent. Originally nicknamed Gorilla Sap, Chocolate Sap’s smell isn’t the pungent, chemical bouquet of GG4, but rather chocolatey and herbal to the taste. The palate is subtle and smooth, with notes of cocoa nibs and basil which open up to a gentle citrus finish. This balanced hybrid is a truly recreational strain, improving mood and outlook with each flavorful puff.  

About this brand

Garden of Eden Logo