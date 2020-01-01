 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Zookies

by Garden of Eden

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

