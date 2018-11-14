 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD edibles
  Two Beards™ CBD sticks

Two Beards™ CBD sticks

by Garden Om Hemp Co.

About this product

Enjoy this delicious Two Beards™ CBD Calm Stick with organically grown Colorado Hemp. You can taste the difference with a beautiful blend of Terpenes combined with Almond, Coconut and Cinnamon available in three strengths - Siesta 10mg CBD - Calm 30mg CBD - Joy 50mg CBD We can trace every one who touched the plant and we use a Supercritical CO2 extraction (SCFE) extraction technique which is chemical free to create a pure, clean, quality oil that is safe to produce with little-to- no post-processing, unlike toxic solvents that becomes trapped in the oil. No longer available.

4 customer reviews

Steelhead81526

Great products, impeccable service and the owners are very knowledgeable about their products and willing to educate you on what your true needs are. Two of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to meet. I would tell anyone who needs CBD'S and other materials for their own growing needs to go to Garden OM first because they won't lead you astray. I can't see how you'd ever be disappointed when dealing with them. Keep up your great work GardenOM! I love the CBD sticks. They work as advertised! I'm a cancer survivor and I use their products for pain and depression and I do receive relief from the CBD'S. Don't needlessly suffer!

dwh2427

Happy to have found my go to CBD stick, love these

Folks.from.Oaks

I tried both the calm & the joy on separate occasions. Flavor and experience top quality. Highly recommend calm after work to relax, and joy before a trip to the park.

About this strain

Two Beards

Two Beards

Utilizing a hemp cultivar for its CBD production, Two Beards from Garden Om Hemp Co. crosses T1 with Cherry Wine. Silvery mint-green buds have deep purple hues that are coated in resin. It has a funky berry aroma with a smooth, robust elderberry flavor. 

About this brand

We produce full-spectrum hemp extract for product developers & manufacturers through a radically transparent supply chain. - To diversity away from agriculture conglomerates, Garden Om exclusively works with a network of small batch famers based in the USA - With full lab data for potency and solvents, Garden Om products are unadulterated and 100% organic, guaranteed - 500% higher CBD yields using Garden Om's proprietary C02 extraction retains natural plant terpenes - From seed to sale, Garden Om provides your customers with product origin stories and batch-level data at all stages of the supply chain