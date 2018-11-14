Steelhead81526 on November 14th, 2018

Great products, impeccable service and the owners are very knowledgeable about their products and willing to educate you on what your true needs are. Two of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to meet. I would tell anyone who needs CBD'S and other materials for their own growing needs to go to Garden OM first because they won't lead you astray. I can't see how you'd ever be disappointed when dealing with them. Keep up your great work GardenOM! I love the CBD sticks. They work as advertised! I'm a cancer survivor and I use their products for pain and depression and I do receive relief from the CBD'S. Don't needlessly suffer!