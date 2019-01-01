 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Two Beards™ CBD Oil

by Garden Om Hemp Co.

About this product

Enjoy the pure strength of our Full-spectrum Two Beards CBD blended with Hemp oil. Each drop of this Oil equals 1mg of CBD, so you can easily adjust your dosage. The original tincture flavor gives you a full hit of Robust Elderberry Creamy flavor, while the Mint flavor is the same formulation with just a hint of mint. This is an easy way to conveniently and economically consume CBD on a daily basis. https://www.twobeards.store/two-beards-cbd-oil

Utilizing a hemp cultivar for its CBD production, Two Beards from Garden Om Hemp Co. crosses T1 with Cherry Wine. Silvery mint-green buds have deep purple hues that are coated in resin. It has a funky berry aroma with a smooth, robust elderberry flavor. 

We produce full-spectrum hemp extract for product developers & manufacturers through a radically transparent supply chain. - To diversity away from agriculture conglomerates, Garden Om exclusively works with a network of small batch famers based in the USA - With full lab data for potency and solvents, Garden Om products are unadulterated and 100% organic, guaranteed - 500% higher CBD yields using Garden Om's proprietary C02 extraction retains natural plant terpenes - From seed to sale, Garden Om provides your customers with product origin stories and batch-level data at all stages of the supply chain