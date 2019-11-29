 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chemdog #4 Pre-roll

Chemdog #4 Pre-roll

by Garden Remedies

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Garden Remedies Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdog #4 Pre-roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chemdog #4 Pre-roll by Garden Remedies

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

From a much fresher batch than the prior two PR’s from Garden Remedies I’ve tried, and it shows! Spicy lemon flavor with hints of skunk & garlic. Euphoric head high that’ll elevate your mood while mellowing you out. This strain is a go-to of mine for treating depression at night, given that more energizing options like Sativas can make it hard to fall asleep. An all time classic done pretty well!‬

About this strain

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

About this brand

Garden Remedies Logo
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).