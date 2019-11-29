Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Chemdog #4 Pre-roll by Garden Remedies
on November 29th, 2019
From a much fresher batch than the prior two PR’s from Garden Remedies I’ve tried, and it shows! Spicy lemon flavor with hints of skunk & garlic. Euphoric head high that’ll elevate your mood while mellowing you out. This strain is a go-to of mine for treating depression at night, given that more energizing options like Sativas can make it hard to fall asleep. An all time classic done pretty well!
Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.