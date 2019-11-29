MassMedicinal on November 29th, 2019

From a much fresher batch than the prior two PR’s from Garden Remedies I’ve tried, and it shows! Spicy lemon flavor with hints of skunk & garlic. Euphoric head high that’ll elevate your mood while mellowing you out. This strain is a go-to of mine for treating depression at night, given that more energizing options like Sativas can make it hard to fall asleep. An all time classic done pretty well!‬