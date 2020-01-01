About this product

Garden Remedies, Chemdawg and SFV OG., Deadhead OG can be used to treat a variety of medical problems including chronic depression, anxiety, pain, stress and insomnia. After giving it a try you will realize it comes into affect almost immediately. You will notice feelings of euphoria and amusement. Additionally, this mood can last for hours all the while increasing your introspection and focus rather than leaving you dazed and confused.