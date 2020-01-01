Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Garden Remedies, Chemdawg and SFV OG., Deadhead OG can be used to treat a variety of medical problems including chronic depression, anxiety, pain, stress and insomnia. After giving it a try you will realize it comes into affect almost immediately. You will notice feelings of euphoria and amusement. Additionally, this mood can last for hours all the while increasing your introspection and focus rather than leaving you dazed and confused.
A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.