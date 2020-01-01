 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Deadhead OG Pre-Roll

Deadhead OG Pre-Roll

by Garden Remedies

Write a review
Garden Remedies Cannabis Pre-rolls Deadhead OG Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Deadhead OG can be used to treat a variety of medical problems including chronic depression, anxiety, pain, stress and insomnia. After giving it a try you will realize it comes into affect almost immediately. You will notice feelings of euphoria and amusement. Additionally, this mood can last for hours all the while increasing your introspection and focus rather than leaving you dazed and confused.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Deadhead OG

Deadhead OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

About this brand

Garden Remedies Logo
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).