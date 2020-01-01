 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kushberry Wax

Kushberry Wax

by Garden Remedies

Write a review
Garden Remedies Concentrates Solvent Kushberry Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kushberry Wax by Garden Remedies

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kushberry

Kushberry

Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving painsleeplessness, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Garden Remedies Logo
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).