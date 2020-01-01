Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.