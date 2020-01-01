Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
For people feeling the soreness and aches from an active lifestyle, or those suffering from limited mobility due to joint pain, add this infused product to your bath and allow the relief to soak in.
Be the first to review this product.