 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Unscented Relief Lotion 1oz

Unscented Relief Lotion 1oz

by Garden Remedies

Write a review
Garden Remedies Topicals Lotions Unscented Relief Lotion 1oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Medicated Relief Lotion This THC-infused lotion is great for a topical application to lessen the aches and discomfort from arthritis, joint pain and achy muscles. *THC/CBD is per pump. Approximately 56 pumps per bottle (Bottle: THC: 111.44mg CBD: 1.68mg)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Garden Remedies Logo
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).