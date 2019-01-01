Milk Chocolate Bar 50mg
by Garden RemediesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our premium milk chocolates are lovingly made with the highest quality Belgian chocolate. Our Le Cordon Bleu chefs tried all the premium chocolate brands before choosing our favorite milk chocolate, which is currently used. *THC is per piece. 10 pieces per bar.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Garden Remedies
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).