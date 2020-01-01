Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Queen of Soul is the outcome of the 3-way hybrid comprised of Princess x Cinderella 99 x Vortex. Queen of Soul's smoke is sweet and exotic, tasting like tropical fruit with spicy undertones. Your taste buds will be pleased with mango, pineapple, honeydew melons, citrus and patchouli notes. But her royalty is also noticeable in her high that is clear, soaring, very energetic, and cerebral.
Be the first to review this product.