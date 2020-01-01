 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Queen of Soul Wax

Queen of Soul Wax

by Garden Remedies

Write a review
Garden Remedies Concentrates Solvent Queen of Soul Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Queen of Soul is the outcome of the 3-way hybrid comprised of Princess x Cinderella 99 x Vortex. Queen of Soul's smoke is sweet and exotic, tasting like tropical fruit with spicy undertones. Your taste buds will be pleased with mango, pineapple, honeydew melons, citrus and patchouli notes. But her royalty is also noticeable in her high that is clear, soaring, very energetic, and cerebral.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Garden Remedies Logo
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).