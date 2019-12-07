 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rainmaker Pre-roll

by Garden Remedies

3.01
About this product

MassMedicinal

Mellow hybrid that's relaxing while not overly sedating, making it a good option for a wide variety of situations. Smells & tastes fairly fruity with a twist of classic Skunk aroma and flavor. Decent choice for anxiety, stress, or a nightcap.

About this strain

Rainmaker

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker's tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).