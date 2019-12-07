Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rainmaker Pre-roll by Garden Remedies
on December 7th, 2019
Mellow hybrid that’s relaxing while not overly sedating, making it a good option for a wide variety of situations. Smells & tastes fairly fruity with a twist of classic Skunk aroma and flavor. Decent choice for anxiety, stress, or a nightcap.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.