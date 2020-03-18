 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Manja Manja Raspberry Chews 10-pack

Manja Manja Raspberry Chews 10-pack

by Garden Remedies

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Garden Remedies Edibles Candy Manja Manja Raspberry Chews 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Manja Manja Raspberry Chews 10-pack by Garden Remedies

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

goodfolk11

They have been smooth and comforting for osteoarthritis. After knee replacement, I could stop whining about fear and 24/7 pain with the help of tiny jellies and the lozenger shaped Manja Manja jellies. Thanx

About this brand

Garden Remedies Logo
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).