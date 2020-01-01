 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Red Dragon Shatter

by Garden Remedies

Garden Remedies Concentrates Solvent Red Dragon Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Red Dragon Shatter by Garden Remedies

About this strain

Red Dragon

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Red Dragon is one exotic flower. A Barney’s Farm cross between a West Himalayan Kush and Utopia Haze (a Brazilian sativa), this hybrid is a strain for connoisseurs. Featuring a sweet fruity aroma, this strain is giggly and upbeat. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragon has a very happy and uplifting effect. Unfortunately, this strain may cause some to feel quite paranoid. If you’re prone to anxiety, Red Dragon may not be the best strain for you. This hybrid grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).