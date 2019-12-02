 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Kosher Pre-Roll

by Garden Remedies

Garden Remedies Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Kosher Pre-Roll

Sour Kosher Pre-Roll by Garden Remedies

MassMedicinal

This pungent sour strain’s true to its AJ’s Sour D parent in taste & cerebral head high, with the addition of more substantial body effects from Kosher Kush. Puts a smile on your face while handling pain & stress! Nice for social settings.

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).