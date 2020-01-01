 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Kosher Rosin

by Garden Remedies

About this product

About this strain

Sour Kosher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

A tasty sativa strain from DNA genetics, Sour Kosher is a cross between the famous “AJ” cut of Sour Diesel and their very own award-winning Kosher Kush. The Kush influences slow down the high a bit, leaving you feeling a bit more relaxed and at ease than with Sour Diesel. Buds produce a gassy, piney, and sour aroma and flavor that may perk you up even before you pack a bowl. 

 

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).