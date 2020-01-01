Sour Kosher Rosin
by Garden RemediesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sour Kosher Rosin by Garden Remedies
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Kosher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A tasty sativa strain from DNA genetics, Sour Kosher is a cross between the famous “AJ” cut of Sour Diesel and their very own award-winning Kosher Kush. The Kush influences slow down the high a bit, leaving you feeling a bit more relaxed and at ease than with Sour Diesel. Buds produce a gassy, piney, and sour aroma and flavor that may perk you up even before you pack a bowl.