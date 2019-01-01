 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Garden Remedies

About this product

Medicated Relief Lotion This THC-infused lotion is great for a topical application to lessen the aches and discomfort from arthritis, joint pain and achy muscles. *THC/CBD is per pump. Approximately 56 pumps per bottle (Bottle: THC: 193.76mg)

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).