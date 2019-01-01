About this product
Designed to naturally lift your spirits. Our beautiful fruit gelees are a delicious way to energize mind and body. Infused with Sativa to improve a stress-filled day. Joyfully embrace whatever comes your way.
About this brand
Garden Society
Garden Society is a benefit corporation creating a sisterhood of women in search of new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of our daily lives. Founded in 2016, we offer high quality cannabis-infused products that connect biodynamic farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. Find a 'Fresh Perspective' in the joy that cannabis brings to our everyday lives!