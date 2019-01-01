 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Flower Rosettes - Indica

by Garden Society

A restful night awaits. Delicately rolled with Indica to soothe mind and body. Enjoy one before bed for peaceful rest. Ten per box Whole Flower, Pre-Rolled Cannabis; 3.75 grams, .375 per pre-roll Garden Society's delicately rolled Rosettes filled with whole flower cannabis. Our calming indica-hybrid strains provide relief from life’s aches and pains - both mental and physical! Enjoy one before bed for peaceful rest. Artfully crafted with sungrown Mendocino County cannabis.

Garden Society is a benefit corporation creating a sisterhood of women in search of new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of our daily lives. Founded in 2016, we offer high quality cannabis-infused products that connect biodynamic farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. Find a 'Fresh Perspective' in the joy that cannabis brings to our everyday lives!