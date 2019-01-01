About this product
A restful night awaits. Delicately rolled with Indica to soothe mind and body. Enjoy one before bed for peaceful rest. Ten per box Whole Flower, Pre-Rolled Cannabis; 3.75 grams, .375 per pre-roll Garden Society's delicately rolled Rosettes filled with whole flower cannabis. Our calming indica-hybrid strains provide relief from life’s aches and pains - both mental and physical! Enjoy one before bed for peaceful rest. Artfully crafted with sungrown Mendocino County cannabis.
