Garden Society

Full Flower Rossetes - CBD

Our unique CBD strain brings clarity and relief—day or night. Delicately rolled with whole flower, sungrown cannabis. Perfect for those moments when you need a little extra focus. Ten per box Whole Flower, Pre-Rolled Cannabis; 3.75 grams, .375 grams per pre-roll. Garden Society's delicately rolled Rosettes filled with whole flower cannabis. Our unique CBD strain provides focus, relief and clarity at any time of day or night. Artfully crafted with sungrown Humboldt County cannabis.

Garden Society

Garden Society is a benefit corporation creating a sisterhood of women in search of new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of our daily lives. Founded in 2016, we offer high quality cannabis-infused products that connect biodynamic farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. Find a 'Fresh Perspective' in the joy that cannabis brings to our everyday lives!