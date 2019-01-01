 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt - 8 pack

Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt - 8 pack

by Garden Society

Write a review
Garden Society Edibles Chocolates Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt - 8 pack

About this product

After a long day, you deserve a good night's rest. Our luscious squares of milk chocolate are a natural way to unwind and enjoy a sense of calm. Infused with Indica to relax your mind and body. Delightfully designed for sweeter dreams. Luscious milk chocolates with sea salt, infused with a calming Indica strain of cannabis to relax mind and body. 10 mg THC per serving, 1 mg CBD per serving. One piece and 10 mg THC per pouch. Our Milk Chocolates help you relax after a stressful day, and to get a good night’s rest. If you are looking for something to bring you a sense of calm and relief, these squares of luscious milk chocolate are designed to help you naturally do just that. Infused with an Indica hybrid cannabis strain to help relax your mind and body. May take up to two hours for benefits to take effect. Ingredients: milk chocolate 35% (sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, milk), sunflower lecithin, vanilla, grapeseed oil, cocoa butter, sea salt, decarboxylated cannabis extract Contains Milk; Non GMO Serv. Size: 1 piece (10g), Servings: 8 Amount Per Serving: Calories 60, Fat Cal. 35, Total Fat 4g (6% DV), Sat. Fat 2g (10% DV), Trans Fat Og, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 15mg (1% DV), Total Carb. Sg (2% DV), Fiber Og (0% DV), Sugars Sg, Protein 1g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (2% DV), Iron (2% DV), Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Garden Society Logo
Garden Society is a benefit corporation creating a sisterhood of women in search of new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of our daily lives. Founded in 2016, we offer high quality cannabis-infused products that connect biodynamic farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. Find a 'Fresh Perspective' in the joy that cannabis brings to our everyday lives!