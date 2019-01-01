About this product

After a long day, you deserve a good night's rest. Our luscious squares of milk chocolate are a natural way to unwind and enjoy a sense of calm. Infused with Indica to relax your mind and body. Delightfully designed for sweeter dreams. Luscious milk chocolates with sea salt, infused with a calming Indica strain of cannabis to relax mind and body. 10 mg THC per serving, 1 mg CBD per serving. One piece and 10 mg THC per pouch. Our Milk Chocolates help you relax after a stressful day, and to get a good night’s rest. If you are looking for something to bring you a sense of calm and relief, these squares of luscious milk chocolate are designed to help you naturally do just that. Infused with an Indica hybrid cannabis strain to help relax your mind and body. May take up to two hours for benefits to take effect. Ingredients: milk chocolate 35% (sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, milk), sunflower lecithin, vanilla, grapeseed oil, cocoa butter, sea salt, decarboxylated cannabis extract Contains Milk; Non GMO Serv. Size: 1 piece (10g), Servings: 8 Amount Per Serving: Calories 60, Fat Cal. 35, Total Fat 4g (6% DV), Sat. Fat 2g (10% DV), Trans Fat Og, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 15mg (1% DV), Total Carb. Sg (2% DV), Fiber Og (0% DV), Sugars Sg, Protein 1g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (2% DV), Iron (2% DV), Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.