  Spiced Dark Chocolate with Chili - 8 pack

by Garden Society

About this product

A feast for the senses. We paired rich dark chocolate with the warmth of Ceylon cinnamon. Sweet meets spice - with just the right amount of heat. Featuring cayenne pepper and New Mexico chile powder. Rich dark chocolate with cinnamon and chili, infused with a strain of sativa hybrid to lighten your mood and lift spirits. 10 mg THC per serving, 0 mg CBD per serving. One piece and 10mg THC per pouch. A feast for the senses. We paired rich dark chocolate with the warmth of Ceylon cinnamon. Sweet meets spice—with just the right amount of heat. Featuring cayenne pepper and New Mexico chile powder. Infused with a Sativa cannabis strain, our dark chocolates will lighten your mood and brighten your day. May take up to two hours for benefits to take effect. Ingredients: dark chocolate (chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin (emulsifi­er), vanilla), grapeseed oil, cocoa butter, ceylon cinnamon, sea salt, chili powder, cayenne pepper powder, decarboxylated cannabis extract Gluten Free, Vegan, Non GMO Serv. Size: 1 piece (10g), Servings: 8 Amount Per Serving: Calories 50, Fat Cal. 40, Total Fat 4g (6% DV), Sat. Fat 2g (10% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 15mg (1% DV), Total carb. 5g (2% DV), Dietary Fiber 1g (4% DV), Sugars 4g, Protein 1g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (6% DV). Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

About this brand

Garden Society is a benefit corporation creating a sisterhood of women in search of new, more holistic ways to rejuvenate from the rigors of our daily lives. Founded in 2016, we offer high quality cannabis-infused products that connect biodynamic farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. Find a 'Fresh Perspective' in the joy that cannabis brings to our everyday lives!