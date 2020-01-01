Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Lazy Lightning crosses Headband Loompa and ‘88 G13 x Hashplant. Lazy Lightning offers an earthy and hashy aroma that’s interspersed with notes of lemon and lime. The high comes on quick with a soothing and relaxing feeling that blankets the body. This strain is recommended as a great after-dinner smoke, though you might be back to the refrigerator soon.