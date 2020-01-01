 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lazy Lightning
Hybrid

Lazy Lightning

by Gardeners

Write a review
Gardeners Cannabis Flower Lazy Lightning

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lazy Lightning

Lazy Lightning

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Lazy Lightning crosses Headband Loompa and ‘88 G13 x Hashplant. Lazy Lightning offers an earthy and hashy aroma that’s interspersed with notes of lemon and lime. The high comes on quick with a soothing and relaxing feeling that blankets the body. This strain is recommended as a great after-dinner smoke, though you might be back to the refrigerator soon.

About this brand

Gardeners Logo