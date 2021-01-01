 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Zookies
Hybrid

Zookies

by Gardeners

Write a review
Gardeners Cannabis Flower Zookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Gardeners Logo

About this strain

Zookies

Zookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review