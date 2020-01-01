 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. OG Thai Stick

OG Thai Stick

by Gas Station Extractions

About this product

6 grams of platinum OG Flowers 1 gram of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Rosin

About this strain

Platinum Kush

Platinum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

About this brand

