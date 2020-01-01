 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos

by Geek Farms

Write a review
Geek Farms Cannabis Flower Do-Si-Dos

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Do-Si-Dos is a fairly hard-hitting, blissful, optimistic and physically comforting, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid cross between (essentially) Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Named after the (actual) Girl Scouts' peanut butter sandwich cookies and making High Times magazine's list of "Top 10 Strains of 2016," this sweet, earthy, pine and butter cookie strain is ultimately sleepy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Geek Farms Logo
Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.