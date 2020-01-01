Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Dr. Who is a potent, 60/40, Indica-Dominant, daytime (yes) hybrid blending of Mad Scientist and Timewreck (some say) cleverly named after the popular British Science Fiction television "programme." With the enticing sweet and sour aroma and flavor of tropical fruit, this energetic strain elicits a clear-thinking functionality allowing the consumer to complete tasks, competently.
Be the first to review this product.