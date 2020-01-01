 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Lemon G Pre-Roll .5g

Lemon G Pre-Roll .5g

by Geek Farms

Geek Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon G Pre-Roll .5g

A pre roll by Geek Farms. Lemon G, or Lemon G13, is a strain of some confusion. Dubbed the "Pride of Ohio," there is a bit of a dispute as to this hybrid's Indica or Sativa dominance. A descendant of the original G13 and (perhaps) Lemon Haze, this (sweet?) lemon/pine cleaner strain's effects seem Sativa-like as consumers may find themselves laughing uncontrollably but not necessarily couch-locked.

Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.