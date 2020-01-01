24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
A pre roll by Geek Farms. Lemon G, or Lemon G13, is a strain of some confusion. Dubbed the "Pride of Ohio," there is a bit of a dispute as to this hybrid's Indica or Sativa dominance. A descendant of the original G13 and (perhaps) Lemon Haze, this (sweet?) lemon/pine cleaner strain's effects seem Sativa-like as consumers may find themselves laughing uncontrollably but not necessarily couch-locked.
