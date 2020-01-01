 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Geek Farms

The Doctor is a nicely potent (THC levels as high as 18.4%), blissful, inward-thinking, calm and physically comforting, 80/20, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid triad of Great White Shark, Super Skunk and an unknown South Indian Indica. Named after (not sure why) Italian professional motorcycle racer Valentino "The Doctor" Rossi, this is a sleepy, earthy, skunk and fruity strain.

Geek Farms was founded in 2013 with the idea that growing cannabis should be based on quality to OMRI standards to produce the best results in flavor, aroma and effect.