Makc
on June 15th, 2019
I bought a batch of clones for a personal medical grow and got two Amnesia Bilbo's by mistake. To say my tolerance is high is an understatement to be sure, but this is one of the most potent strains I've ever had the pleasure of smoking. The smell of this strain is straight gas and I more than agree with the description of this strain not being for beginners. The psychoactive effects of this strain are easily the strongest I've felt from marijuana and could lead to anxiety attacks for the beginning smoker or even a seasoned vet that may keep their tolerance at a reasonable level. If grown indoors, training methods will need to be implemented to keep this monster of a plant contained.