 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Amnesia Bilbo

Amnesia Bilbo

by Genehtik Seeds

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Bilbo
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Bilbo
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Bilbo

$9.00MSRP

About this product

Type: Sativa Indoor Production: 550-600 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1500-2000 gr/ plant Indoor Flowering: 70-85 days Outdoor Harvest: October / November (Northern Hemisphere) – April / May (Southern Hemisphere) Based on the famous Dutch plant Amnesia Haze, which has been a winner of numerous awards. We have feminized this strain to obtain our Amnesia Bilbo seed. This variety is the most remarkable sativa in our catalogue due to its intense Haze aroma and flavour. This seed produces large plants with good buds that impress because of the amount of resin that covers them. Grown outdoors, one needs to be careful as this is a plant that achieves tremendous height. Its aroma and flavour are the classic metallic and incensed Haze, leaving a light and pleasant flavour reminiscent of licorice. Its power is what has made this plant so famous and so award-winning. Amnesia Bilbo is not suitable for beginners due to its psychoactive power which is superior to any other. Its effect really lives up to its name.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Makc

I bought a batch of clones for a personal medical grow and got two Amnesia Bilbo's by mistake. To say my tolerance is high is an understatement to be sure, but this is one of the most potent strains I've ever had the pleasure of smoking. The smell of this strain is straight gas and I more than agree with the description of this strain not being for beginners. The psychoactive effects of this strain are easily the strongest I've felt from marijuana and could lead to anxiety attacks for the beginning smoker or even a seasoned vet that may keep their tolerance at a reasonable level. If grown indoors, training methods will need to be implemented to keep this monster of a plant contained.

About this brand

Genehtik Seeds Logo
Feminized and autoflowering cannabis seedbank. Banco de semillas de marihuana feminizadas y autoflorecientes. Cannabis seeds guarantee and quality. All our seeds are 100% feminized