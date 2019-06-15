About this product

Type: Sativa Indoor Production: 550-600 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1500-2000 gr/ plant Indoor Flowering: 70-85 days Outdoor Harvest: October / November (Northern Hemisphere) – April / May (Southern Hemisphere) Based on the famous Dutch plant Amnesia Haze, which has been a winner of numerous awards. We have feminized this strain to obtain our Amnesia Bilbo seed. This variety is the most remarkable sativa in our catalogue due to its intense Haze aroma and flavour. This seed produces large plants with good buds that impress because of the amount of resin that covers them. Grown outdoors, one needs to be careful as this is a plant that achieves tremendous height. Its aroma and flavour are the classic metallic and incensed Haze, leaving a light and pleasant flavour reminiscent of licorice. Its power is what has made this plant so famous and so award-winning. Amnesia Bilbo is not suitable for beginners due to its psychoactive power which is superior to any other. Its effect really lives up to its name.