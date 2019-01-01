About this product

This plant is famous for its spectular aroma and intense fruity and sweet flavour, and has won various awards throughout the country. Its INDICA effect is very powerful because of its Afghan origin and its cross with Skunk. The plant is espwcially appreciated in Bilbao, Spain where this particular strain was selected and has maintained a favoured status for many years for the outdoor grower. It is also most favoured by the 1st time indoor grower. KRITIKAL BILBO it’s very easy to grow and achieves superb results with minimal attention. It is a medium height plant and enjoys rapid growth. The flowering stage produces fat and heavy flowers with few leaves. The buds are full of aromatic resin and this needs looking after as the smell is very intense. This is a real delicacy for the palate. The plant matures after 45 days of indoor flowering, and outdoors between mid and late September.thanks to its early maturity it is not affected much by fungi. Type: Indica (indica / sativa) Indoor Production: 550-600 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1500-2000 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 45-55 days Outdoor Harvest: September (Northern Hemisphere) – March (Southern Hemisphere)