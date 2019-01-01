 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kritikal Bilbo CBD

by Genehtik Seeds

About this product

Type: Indica (indica / sativa) Indoor Production: 500-550 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1000-1500 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 50-55 days Outdoor Harvest: September (Northern Hemisphere) – March (southern Hemisphere) Our cannabis seed KRITIKAL BILBO CBD is the result of the crossing of our famous KRITIKAL BILBO seed with a plant with a high content in CBD. Their offspring produce plants with a THC-CBD ratio of 1.2, which we found to be correct for medical purposes. It is a productive plant that preserves smellings and flavors of KRITIKAL BILBO, medium size and large buds. Its flowering is short, being ready to harvest in a 55 days, being ideal to cultivate it for its speed and good production in addition to its fruity flavors. Very easy to cultivate and with an excellent results, with large buds, resinous and very aromatic. Its body effect without being overly psychoactive, it is perfect for users of medical cannabis.

About this brand

Feminized and autoflowering cannabis seedbank. Banco de semillas de marihuana feminizadas y autoflorecientes. Cannabis seeds guarantee and quality. All our seeds are 100% feminized