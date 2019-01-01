About this product

Type: Indica (indica / sativa) Indoor Production: 400-450 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1000-1300 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 60-65 days Outdoor Harvest: October (Northern Hemisphere) – April (southern Hemisphere) Our cannabis seed OG LEMON BILBO is a cross of the famous OG KUSH LEMON LARRY from California with one of our stable afghanas plants, obtaining an indica plant that fully maintains the characteristics of the mother OG KUSH. This variety have branches that attached to the trunk, their long tails with very long hairs and lemony earthy flavor and particularly the LEMON LARRY conquering palates. It is a half-height Indica plant, fully recommended for SOG, and especially resistant to fungal infections. In flowering their buds forming long white tails with many long hairs and very citrus aromas, with a good production and being ready to harvest in 60 days. A real treat odors and flavors, earthy moss type fused with lemon. Its effect is relaxing, narcotic, as classic indica variety.