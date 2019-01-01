 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Santa Bilbo

by Genehtik Seeds

$9.00MSRP

Type: Sativa Indoor Production: 450-600 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1500-2000 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 52-58 days Outdoor Harvest: October (Northern Hemisphere) – April (Southern Hemisphere) From a mother plant with origins from the Brazilian Amazons, crossed with one of our males strains which is also a descendant from Brazil crossed with an Afghani, we have obtained this plant which is a Sativa in a greater percentage, but with an Indica structure and a very early maturation, making it ideal for “sea of green”. SANTA BILBO is our quickest Sativa strain. Being ready in 8 weeks, it is a favorite for the Sativa lovers who can not afford to spend more than 60 days flowering. It is a medium low plant, where both central and secondary buds are big, fat, dense, resinous and compact. This is a high production strain. For spectacular production we recommend planting the largest possible number of plants per meter in indoors. A vintage sativa with an incensed aroma and flavor, that will make the palate of the most exquisite collectors of powerful and potent sativas enjoy. Its effect is very HIGH, clear and pleasant, ideal for leisure and creative consumers.

Genehtik Seeds Logo
Feminized and autoflowering cannabis seedbank. Banco de semillas de marihuana feminizadas y autoflorecientes. Cannabis seeds guarantee and quality. All our seeds are 100% feminized