 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sweet Bilbo

Sweet Bilbo

by Genehtik Seeds

Write a review
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Sweet Bilbo
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Sweet Bilbo
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Sweet Bilbo
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Sweet Bilbo

$9.00MSRP

About this product

Type: Indica (indica / sativa) Indoor Production: 450-500 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1000-1300 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 50-55 days Outdoor Harvest: September (Northern Hemisphere) – March (southern Hemisphere) SWEET BILBO, is a cross between one of our Canadian genetics that has been preserved since the beginning of our seed bank, the SWEET TOOTH, the famous award-winning strain which is a cross between Sweet Pink Grapefruit x Blueberry which we have then crossed and stabilized to create our original SWEET BILBO. An Indica looking plant, medium height with large leaves and very branched. During the flowering process it produces very dense and resinous buds with a short flowering period of 50 to 55 days in indoors and outdoors and is ready in September, therefore its highly recommended to harvest on time. Its aromas remind us of fruits such as peaches and grapes, including sweet must. You can also sense ocher and earthy flavors on the palate. Its effect is mostly resembling those of an Indica with a slight hint of a Sativa which does not make it devastating.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Genehtik Seeds Logo
Feminized and autoflowering cannabis seedbank. Banco de semillas de marihuana feminizadas y autoflorecientes. Cannabis seeds guarantee and quality. All our seeds are 100% feminized