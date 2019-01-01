 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Txomango

Txomango

by Genehtik Seeds

Write a review
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Txomango
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Txomango
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Txomango
Genehtik Seeds Cannabis Seeds Txomango

$9.00MSRP

About this product

Type:Indica (indica / sativa) Indoor Production: 500-600 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1000-1750 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 60-70 days Outdoor Harvest: October (Northern Hemisphere) – April (Southern Hemisphere) From a selection of Somango (Super Hybrid Skunk – Jack Herer – Big Skunk Korean) we obtained this Txomango plant and have worked with it for several years. Highly demanded by those who have tried it at some point, and all who have want to re-taste the flavours of tropical fruit which inundate the palate, and smell the intense and sticky aroma. Txomango has a very pleasant effect and is in no way devastating for which reason we recommend you enjoy this in good company. Its growth is slow and is a small and branchy plant with not much distance between each other. It is very leafy with its leaves being broad, large and dark green in colour. It has very aromatic buds which are fat, thick and full of resin. In the outdoors it is a shrub like branchy plant that produces beautiful resinous buds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Genehtik Seeds Logo
Feminized and autoflowering cannabis seedbank. Banco de semillas de marihuana feminizadas y autoflorecientes. Cannabis seeds guarantee and quality. All our seeds are 100% feminized