  MaxiSeries

MaxiSeries

by General Hydroponics

MaxiSeries

About this product

Easy and Economical Comprising two powdered, mineral-based options that support your plants from beginning to bloom, the Maxi Series is our most cost-effective choice when it comes to nutrients. The one-two nutritional punch includes MaxiGro and MaxiBloom, a duo of standalone, water-soluble formulas with primary, secondary and micronutrients. Both are pH-buffered, which means the pH will hold its value once your pH target is met. MaxiGro and MaxiBloom are highly concentrated and dissolve rapidly in water. Their dry form means they are portable and can be easily stored, which makes them a popular choice for outdoor gardeners. From Start to Harvest The Maxi Series is specifically designed for particular growth stages: -MaxiGro encourages growth of seedlings and cuttings, giving your plant starts vital nutrition for that crucial vegetative growth stage early in development. -MaxiBloom increases yields and crop quality by promoting prolific flowering and fruiting in a wide diversity of plant types. With a low cost-per-usage level and easy transportability, MaxiGro and MaxiBloom can be used for all types of plants and in a variety of water qualities. Whether you're working in coco coir, hydroponics, soilless or soil, the Maxi Series gives you all the flexibility you need. Quantities: -1 kg -16 lb -50 lb

About this brand

The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.