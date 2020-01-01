Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
BioWeed is derived from a blend of cold processed seaweeds that act as a plant and soil vitality enhancer. Seaweeds have long been recognized as stress reducing agents and powerful plant boosters. BioWeed encourages prolific root and foliage growth as well as larger flowers and fruits. BioWeed works synergistically with all fertilizers to promote vigorous, healthy growth. Can be used with all plants in prepared soil/soilless mixes and coco blends. Highly recommended for cuttings and transplants! Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon 15 Gallon 55 Gallon
Be the first to review this product.