Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CaMg+ provides a natural source of Calcium & Magnesium, critical elements in a plants growth cycle. Biologically catalyzed from dolomite lime & natural plant extracts, the use of organic compounds increases calcium & magnesium transport into the plants, optimizing metabolism, enhancing growth & creating healthier flowers & fruits. In situations with RO water or in soilless media, which contains no calcium, use CaMg+ in addition to BioThrive to get all of the nutrients required for vigorous plant growth. Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon 15 Gallon 55 Gallon
Be the first to review this product.