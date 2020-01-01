 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Diamond Nectar is formulated with humic acid, Diamond Nectar accelerates nutrient absorption through every part of a plant's roots in a natural process called mineral chelation. This allows the acid to take hold of heavier minerals that plants wouldn't be able to uptake naturally. By transporting them into plant tissue, Diamond Nectar strengthens the plant while promoting faster growth and larger yields. Chelation Station Diamond Nectar is extracted from naturally mined Leonardite, a natural form of humates that occurs between layers of clay, preventing other minerals and impurities from leeching into the Leonardite layer. Acting as a chelator, Diamond Nectar makes micronutrients more available and increases absorption and transportation of vital plant nutrients. The supplement also fosters microbial growth and aids soil development, so you can see benefits throughout your growing space. The addition of Diamond Nectar to both soil-based and soilless gardens is beneficial to crop growth and development. In hydroponic setups, the supplement encourages coexistence of a complex blend of microorganisms, compounds and substances for a successful system. Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon 15 Gallon 55 Gallon

About this brand

General Organics provides gardeners with a superior line of plant foods and supplements. Each product in the GO line enables you to enrich your garden, your life and the planet. Our commitment is to provide simple and innovative products of unsurpassed quality. General Organics is passionate about plants. That’s why we develop and manufacture products that focus on giving plants what they need, when they need it. From enhancing soil viability to providing beneficial nutrients, our blends deliver the types of ingredients you need for a flourishing, thriving garden. We know that soil quality, root development, plant nutrition, foliage strength, water conservation and bloom quantity matter to you — and that’s why they matter to us. General Organics products help your plants at any stage of growth, no matter what growing medium you choose. General Organics products are formulated with botanical extracts and natural minerals for performance and purity. General Organics’ line of superior fertilizers and supplements are formulated to enhance the biology in the root zone, and are suitable for all kinds of soil and media. Your plants will fulfill their genetic potential with rapid growth, high yields and outstanding fragrance.